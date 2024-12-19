Left Menu

Assam Rifles and Customs Department's Joint Operation Yields Rs 2.6 Crore Cigarette Seizure in Tripura

In an anti-smuggling operation, Assam Rifles and the Customs Department seized 270 cartons of imported cigarettes valued at Rs 2.6 crore from Tripura's Dhalai District. The crackdown led to the arrest of an individual, with further investigations underway. Similar operations were conducted in Mizoram, targeting illegal cigarette trade.

In a significant crackdown on smuggling, Assam Rifles and the Customs Department successfully intercepted a major consignment of imported foreign cigarettes in Tripura's Dhalai District. The operation led to the seizure of 270 cartons containing approximately 25 lakh cigarette sticks, and the apprehension of a suspect, with the contraband's international market worth estimated at Rs 2.6 crore.

The seized items and the suspect have been transferred to the Customs Department for detailed investigation and legal action. This operation follows a prior success in Champhai, Mizoram, where similar efforts by Assam Rifles and Customs Preventive Force led to the recovery of foreign-origin cigarettes valued at over Rs one crore.

Assam Rifles, often referred to as the 'Sentinels of Northeast,' remains committed to combating smuggling, a persistent issue in Mizoram and its environs. Through collaborative operations, they continue to target and dismantle networks involved in the illegal trade of contraband goods, safeguarding regional security.

