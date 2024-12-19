Himachal Pradesh Awaits Snowfall as Dry Spell Persists

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dry weather in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, ending hopes for immediate snowfall across the state. However, an active western disturbance is set to introduce wintry conditions on December 27 and 28, potentially resulting in snowfall in high-altitude regions.

IMD Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar noted that areas like Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Una experienced cold conditions despite the overall dry spell, with cold wave warnings in place. Kangra and Chamba also reported chilly weather. The IMD expects no precipitation for the next 5 to 7 days, but anticipates the western disturbance to affect higher altitudes with likely snowfall, and light to moderate rain in lower regions.

Light snowfall is projected for Shimla on December 27. Temperatures are currently below normal, with a 2 to 3-degree drop expected in the coming days. Fog is predicted in certain areas, though the IMD assures conditions should ease post-December 25, potentially driving a tourist influx to Shimla for New Year celebrations.

