Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Awaits Snowfall as Dry Spell Persists

The Indian Meteorological Department predicts that dry weather will prevail in Himachal Pradesh over the coming days, with snowfall anticipated on December 27 and 28 due to an active western disturbance. Warmer temperatures are expected post-December 25, though tourists still look forward to the potential snowy allure of Shimla.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 14:52 IST
Himachal Pradesh Awaits Snowfall as Dry Spell Persists
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dry weather in Himachal Pradesh over the next few days, ending hopes for immediate snowfall across the state. However, an active western disturbance is set to introduce wintry conditions on December 27 and 28, potentially resulting in snowfall in high-altitude regions.

IMD Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar noted that areas like Bilaspur, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Una experienced cold conditions despite the overall dry spell, with cold wave warnings in place. Kangra and Chamba also reported chilly weather. The IMD expects no precipitation for the next 5 to 7 days, but anticipates the western disturbance to affect higher altitudes with likely snowfall, and light to moderate rain in lower regions.

Light snowfall is projected for Shimla on December 27. Temperatures are currently below normal, with a 2 to 3-degree drop expected in the coming days. Fog is predicted in certain areas, though the IMD assures conditions should ease post-December 25, potentially driving a tourist influx to Shimla for New Year celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024