Scandal in Shimla: Controversy Over Vimal Negi's Death and HPPCL Corruption

BJP MLA Bikram Singh has accused the state government, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, of sidestepping a CBI investigation into the death of former Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer Vimal Negi. Singh alleges this is to shield corrupt practices.

In a press conference, Singh expressed frustration over the government's apparent reluctance to pursue a CBI probe, attributing the delay to an attempt to conceal deep-seated issues in HPPCL's projects. Singh suggested that addressing Negi's concerns could have prevented his untimely demise.

Highlighting financial discrepancies, Singh compared the costs of power projects in Una and Gujarat, noting overspending in Himachal Pradesh's ventures. He implicated political figures in corruption and criticized the lenient treatment of officials, including transfers and suspensions, following Negi's suspicious death.

(With inputs from agencies.)