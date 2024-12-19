EU Prioritizes Support for Ukraine Over Premature Peace Talks
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas emphasized the importance of supporting Ukraine rather than engaging in early peace negotiations, warning that premature talks could harm Ukraine's interests. The statement was made ahead of an EU leaders' summit in Brussels to discuss the ongoing conflict.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has urged Europe to concentrate its resources on bolstering Ukraine, cautioning against hasty calls for peace negotiations.
Kallas, speaking prior to a Brussels summit of EU leaders, stressed, "We have to talk about how we can support Ukraine more. Any push for negotiations too soon will actually be a bad deal for Ukraine."
The sentiment underscores the EU's strategic approach in dealing with the ongoing conflict, prioritizing support measures over premature diplomatic engagements.
