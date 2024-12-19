India Eyes Deeper U.S. Trade Ties Amid Policy Shifts

India is strategizing to engage in trade talks with the United States, aiming to boost investments from American companies and amplify its export potential under the incoming leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

As part of its agenda, India is determined to guard its manufacturing sector against possible U.S. tariff elevations on exports, while exploring avenues to fortify relations with Washington. This comes against a backdrop where Trump threatens 60% tariffs targeting imports from China.

Executives in India are seeking to utilize Trump’s policies to pull business away from China, offering incentives such as tax reductions and land access to nurture industries including semiconductors and renewables.

