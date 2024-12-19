India Eyes Deeper U.S. Trade Ties Amid Policy Shifts
India prepares for trade talks with the U.S., aiming to increase investments and exports, while protecting its interests amid potential American tariff changes. Key focuses include leveraging U.S.-China trade tensions, expanding in energy and defense sectors, and seeking a broader pact to integrate into global supply chains.
India is strategizing to engage in trade talks with the United States, aiming to boost investments from American companies and amplify its export potential under the incoming leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.
As part of its agenda, India is determined to guard its manufacturing sector against possible U.S. tariff elevations on exports, while exploring avenues to fortify relations with Washington. This comes against a backdrop where Trump threatens 60% tariffs targeting imports from China.
Executives in India are seeking to utilize Trump’s policies to pull business away from China, offering incentives such as tax reductions and land access to nurture industries including semiconductors and renewables.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- U.S.
- trade
- talks
- Trump
- tariffs
- exports
- incentives
- investments
- China
ALSO READ
Republicans' Agenda: Unity and Strategy for Trump's Return
Republicans Plan Two-Step Strategy for Trump's Agenda Revival
Controversial Trump Transition: DOJ Agreement Paves Way for Background Checks
Trump Transition's DOJ Deal Eases Path for Key Appointments
Tennessee Congressman Demands Tariffs on Indian Ceramic Tile Imports