Left Menu

India Eyes Deeper U.S. Trade Ties Amid Policy Shifts

India prepares for trade talks with the U.S., aiming to increase investments and exports, while protecting its interests amid potential American tariff changes. Key focuses include leveraging U.S.-China trade tensions, expanding in energy and defense sectors, and seeking a broader pact to integrate into global supply chains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:19 IST
India Eyes Deeper U.S. Trade Ties Amid Policy Shifts
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

India is strategizing to engage in trade talks with the United States, aiming to boost investments from American companies and amplify its export potential under the incoming leadership of President-elect Donald Trump.

As part of its agenda, India is determined to guard its manufacturing sector against possible U.S. tariff elevations on exports, while exploring avenues to fortify relations with Washington. This comes against a backdrop where Trump threatens 60% tariffs targeting imports from China.

Executives in India are seeking to utilize Trump’s policies to pull business away from China, offering incentives such as tax reductions and land access to nurture industries including semiconductors and renewables.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024