Escalation in Yemen: Israel Strikes Back

Israel launched strikes against Houthi-held parts in Yemen, targeting ports and power stations. In response to Houthi missile attacks, Israel promised further actions. The strikes were triggered by Houthi support for Palestinians and followed a U.S. strike earlier that week. Tensions remain high amid escalating threats.

Updated: 19-12-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 15:30 IST
Israel initiated military strikes on Thursday against infrastructure in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, heightening tensions with the Iran-aligned group. The strikes come as a response to repeated missile attacks by the Houthis on Israel over the last year.

According to the Israeli military, the operation involved 14 fighter jets striking Yemen's Salif and Ras Issa ports and Sanaa's energy infrastructure. These attacks reportedly cut electricity to thousands in Sanaa, and Al Masirah TV reported nine casualties, mostly in Salif and Ras Issa.

Houthis vowed retaliation, claiming they targeted Tel Aviv with missiles. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued stern warnings, affirming continued military response to any Houthi aggression. Investigations into a school hit in Ramat Efal suggest the damage might have been caused by missile debris.

