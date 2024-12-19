Escalation in Yemen: Israel Strikes Back
Israel launched strikes against Houthi-held parts in Yemen, targeting ports and power stations. In response to Houthi missile attacks, Israel promised further actions. The strikes were triggered by Houthi support for Palestinians and followed a U.S. strike earlier that week. Tensions remain high amid escalating threats.
Israel initiated military strikes on Thursday against infrastructure in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen, heightening tensions with the Iran-aligned group. The strikes come as a response to repeated missile attacks by the Houthis on Israel over the last year.
According to the Israeli military, the operation involved 14 fighter jets striking Yemen's Salif and Ras Issa ports and Sanaa's energy infrastructure. These attacks reportedly cut electricity to thousands in Sanaa, and Al Masirah TV reported nine casualties, mostly in Salif and Ras Issa.
Houthis vowed retaliation, claiming they targeted Tel Aviv with missiles. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued stern warnings, affirming continued military response to any Houthi aggression. Investigations into a school hit in Ramat Efal suggest the damage might have been caused by missile debris.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gaza Strife: Four Children Among Five Dead in Latest Airstrike
Escalating Tensions: Syrian Rebels Push Back Amid Intense Airstrikes
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Tent Camps
Middle East latest: Israel airstrike cuts primary border crossing point between Lebanon, Syria
CENTCOM's Strategic Airstrikes in Syria