In a dramatic escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes killed over 100 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, with 27 casualties reported at a school, according to local medical officials. The attacks, aimed at pressuring Hamas, have spurred international condemnation and heightened fears of further violence.

Health Ministry data confirmed the recovery of bodies from a school in Gaza City's Tuffah neighborhood, where 14 children and five women died. Additional casualties were documented in nearby neighborhoods, highlighting the blaze of violence that followed sweeping Israeli evacuation orders.

As displacements continue, with around 280,000 forcibly leaving, Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu lays down strategies to enforce security corridors in Gaza. With new security plans unfolding in parallel strikes on Syria, criticism mounts over Israel's aggressive military posture in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)