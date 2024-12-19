Left Menu

Russia's Economic Strain: Inflation and Interest Rates on the Rise

President Vladimir Putin expressed concerns over Russia's overheating economy leading to high inflation. Subsequently, the central bank is expected to raise interest rates significantly, facing criticism from businesses. Influences include Western sanctions and bad harvests causing price spikes in food items affecting Russian households.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:07 IST
Russia's Economic Strain: Inflation and Interest Rates on the Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian economy is showing signs of strain as inflation reaches alarming levels, President Vladimir Putin stated during his annual phone-in session. Supporting the central bank's stringent monetary policies, he suggested more timely actions could have curbed the situation earlier.

The central bank is anticipated to increase its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 23%, marking a two-decade high. This aggressive stance has sparked criticism from businesses, with Putin acknowledging the economy's overheating and the government's efforts to decelerate growth.

Putin also discussed external factors such as Western sanctions and poor harvests, attributing them to soaring food prices. Recent inflation data revealed notable price hikes, with essential food items becoming costlier, impacting the Russian populace's financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024