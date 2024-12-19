Green Revolution: Diversifying India's Sugar Industry

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, has urged India's sugar industry to explore diversification opportunities such as ethanol-diesel blending and green hydrogen production.

Speaking virtually at the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association's general meeting, he advocated for ethanol and CNG pumps and private sector investment.

Gadkari discussed alternatives to fossil fuels, including flex engines and bioCNG, noting that manufacturers like Tatas and Suzuki are launching ethanol-fueled cars. He encouraged exporting ethanol to neighbors and suggested bio-bitumen and green hydrogen as new industry segments.

