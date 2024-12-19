Green Revolution: Diversifying India's Sugar Industry
Nitin Gadkari urged the sugar industry to diversify into ethanol-diesel blending, green hydrogen, and flex engines to enhance profitability. He called for ethanol exports and sugarcane productivity boosts while addressing sugar export policies. These measures aim to protect farmers and boost the industry's viability.
Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road, Transport and Highways, has urged India's sugar industry to explore diversification opportunities such as ethanol-diesel blending and green hydrogen production.
Speaking virtually at the Indian Sugar and Bio-Energy Manufacturers Association's general meeting, he advocated for ethanol and CNG pumps and private sector investment.
Gadkari discussed alternatives to fossil fuels, including flex engines and bioCNG, noting that manufacturers like Tatas and Suzuki are launching ethanol-fueled cars. He encouraged exporting ethanol to neighbors and suggested bio-bitumen and green hydrogen as new industry segments.
