Transforming Insurance: SBI General Embraces BUSINESSNEXT Platform

SBI General Insurance has implemented the BUSINESSNEXT CRM platform to enhance its customer relationship and operational efficiency. This integration marks a pivotal step in SBIG's digital transformation, aiming to deliver superior insurance experiences and improve service delivery across India, while meeting evolving customer needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride toward digital transformation, SBI General Insurance has integrated the BUSINESSNEXT platform to enhance customer relationship management and operational processes. This initiative is designed to revolutionize customer journeys and improve operational efficiency.

The BUSINESSNEXT platform seamlessly ties together 20 different systems for a unified workflow. With robust lead and campaign management features, the platform enhances marketing efforts by prioritizing leads. Moreover, it integrates contact center and learning management systems into the customer complaint process for swift resolutions. This transformation underlines SBIG's commitment to leveraging top-tier technology for better customer experience.

Praised by both Pankaj Pandey, CIO of SBIG, and Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director of BUSINESSNEXT, the collaboration emphasizes delivering personalized experiences and adapting to market dynamics. Since its inception, SBIG has expanded significantly, embodying trust and innovation in the insurance sector. It continues to garner accolades for its excellence and growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

