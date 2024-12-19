NHPC's Renewable Leap: Big Investments Await in Bihar

NHPC's ambitions in the renewable energy sector have taken a promising step forward with plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar. According to the company's CMD, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, this move is integral to India's transition journey.

At the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit, Chaudhary highlighted the necessity of state government support, emphasizing cooperation from planning phases to execution. He noted Bihar's progress in the energy sector, reinforcing NHPC's serious intent for renewable development.

Chaudhary revealed that NHPC intends to sign an MoU for projects like solar power, floating solar, and storage, citing the state's current power generation capacity heavily favors thermal energy. He stressed that state-backed approvals and land acquisition remain critical hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)