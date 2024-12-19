NHPC's Renewable Leap: Big Investments Await in Bihar
NHPC plans a significant investment of Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar's renewable energy sector. While progress in the energy sector is evident, the company emphasizes the need for state government assistance in planning and implementing projects. NHPC aims to sign an MoU for solar and battery storage initiatives.
- Country:
- India
NHPC's ambitions in the renewable energy sector have taken a promising step forward with plans to invest Rs 5,500 crore in Bihar. According to the company's CMD, Raj Kumar Chaudhary, this move is integral to India's transition journey.
At the 'Bihar Business Connect 2024' summit, Chaudhary highlighted the necessity of state government support, emphasizing cooperation from planning phases to execution. He noted Bihar's progress in the energy sector, reinforcing NHPC's serious intent for renewable development.
Chaudhary revealed that NHPC intends to sign an MoU for projects like solar power, floating solar, and storage, citing the state's current power generation capacity heavily favors thermal energy. He stressed that state-backed approvals and land acquisition remain critical hurdles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bundesbank Chief Advocates for Softer Debt Brake to Boost Investment
Antler India to Boost Startup Investments with USD 25 Million Injection
Nisus Finance Secures Rs 32.21 Crore in Anchor Book Investment Ahead of IPO
Manaksia Coated Metals Boosts Production with ₹134.55 Crore Investment
Swiggy Shares Surge Amid Narrowing Loss and Strategic Investments