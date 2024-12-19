Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Sector: 25 Million Beds, A Decade's Challenge

A NITI Aayog report highlights the urgent need for 25 million beds for industrial workers over the next decade. To support India's manufacturing growth, a focus on secure, affordable housing is vital. The report outlines strategies like public-private partnerships to tackle current regulatory and affordability issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 23:34 IST
India's Manufacturing Sector: 25 Million Beds, A Decade's Challenge
NITI Aayog. (Photo/X@NITIAayog). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A new report from NITI Aayog reveals a critical need for 25 million beds for industrial workers in India over the next decade. Titled as S.A.F.E. Accommodation--Worker Housing for Manufacturing Growth, it stresses the need for secure, affordable housing to support India's burgeoning manufacturing industry.

NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery highlights women's crucial role in fostering economic development. He draws parallels with China, noting the success driven by young women and advocating for safe living conditions to enhance their economic standing and support India's vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The report identifies significant affordability gaps in worker housing, urging multi-faceted solutions like public-private partnerships and examining regulatory hurdles. Addressing these issues could stabilize the workforce and enhance India's potential as a global manufacturing hub, in line with the Union Budget 2024-25 focus on PPP models for worker housing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

