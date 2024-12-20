Volkswagen's Pivotal Negotiations with IG Metall: A Struggle for Stability

Germany's IG Metall union has leveled accusations at Volkswagen, claiming the automaker is delaying crucial decisions relating to pay and job security. The negotiations, characterized by disagreements in key areas, risk collapsing without a resolution.

Europe's largest carmaker, Volkswagen, described the talks as intricate, opting not to respond to the union's criticism. The two sides reached this impasse after approximately 60 hours of discussions aimed at avoiding strikes that include job security at Volkswagen's German plants.

Volkswagen and labor leaders are set to continue dialogue regarding cost-cutting measures until Friday. IG Metall remains optimistic, noting that negotiations haven't ended. However, significant hurdles persist as workers, already staging significant strikes, resist management's proposed cuts and potential plant closures.

