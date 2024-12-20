Controversy Surrounding Siang Multipurpose Project Unveiled
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu addressed concerns over misinformation about the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. He emphasized the lack of accurate data on the project's capacity and highlighted its national importance. The project, according to Khandu, aims to protect the Siang River and local communities.
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has refuted claims and misinformation surrounding the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP). Speaking at a public function, Khandu expressed confusion over protests against the hydropower facility, citing a lack of definitive information about its energy capacity.
Highlighting the project's significance, Khandu noted that it serves multiple purposes beyond power generation. He explained that the initiative is part of a national strategy, involving both the Government of India and Niti Aayog, to preserve the Siang River alongside its socioeconomic ecosystems.
Khandu warned of potential risks posed by a Chinese hydro project upstream, which could impact water volume in Siang. He underscored the necessity for India to proactively manage river systems to prevent resource depletion and ensure regional stability.
