Trade War Tensions: US-China Tariff Battle Intensifies

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China represents a formidable challenge for President Xi Jinping, especially as China's economy shows signs of slowing down. Former US ambassador Nicholas Burns asserts that better collaboration with US allies could strengthen the American position against China in this economic standoff.

President Donald Trump's administration has imposed a staggering 145% tariff on Chinese exports, triggering a 125% retaliatory tariff from China on US imports. These tit-for-tat measures are set against a backdrop of strained economic conditions and demographic issues in China.

Burns warned of severe ramifications if the trade conflict persists beyond six months, potentially severing economic ties between the world's two largest economies. He advocates for diplomatic engagement and strategic alliance-building to effectively address the challenges posed by China's trade practices.

