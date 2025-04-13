Left Menu

Trade War Tensions: US-China Tariff Battle Intensifies

The US-China trade war poses a significant test for China's President Xi Jinping amid an economic slowdown. Former US ambassador Nicholas Burns suggests that the US could enhance its leverage by involving allies. The tariffs could impact both economies unless a resolution is found.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 09:57 IST
Trade War Tensions: US-China Tariff Battle Intensifies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China represents a formidable challenge for President Xi Jinping, especially as China's economy shows signs of slowing down. Former US ambassador Nicholas Burns asserts that better collaboration with US allies could strengthen the American position against China in this economic standoff.

President Donald Trump's administration has imposed a staggering 145% tariff on Chinese exports, triggering a 125% retaliatory tariff from China on US imports. These tit-for-tat measures are set against a backdrop of strained economic conditions and demographic issues in China.

Burns warned of severe ramifications if the trade conflict persists beyond six months, potentially severing economic ties between the world's two largest economies. He advocates for diplomatic engagement and strategic alliance-building to effectively address the challenges posed by China's trade practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025