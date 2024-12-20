Turkey Secures Gas Payment Exemption Amid Sanctions
Turkey obtained an exemption from U.S. sanctions on Gazprombank for its gas payments to Russia. This move comes as part of President Joe Biden's intensified efforts to penalize Moscow for its recent actions in Ukraine. Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced the exemption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 20-12-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Turkey has managed to secure an exemption from the United States, allowing it to continue gas payments to Russia despite recent sanctions on Gazprombank. This was confirmed by Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.
In a notable development, these U.S. sanctions were part of President Joe Biden's increased measures against Russia, aimed at responding to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
The sanctions were initially imposed in November and are part of a broader strategy by the Biden administration to exert pressure on Moscow before the President's term concludes in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
