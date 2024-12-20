EY India's Audio Books Initiative: Empowering the Visually Impaired

Consulting giant EY India has forged a partnership with the National Association for the Blind, a non-profit organization, to create over 600 audio books. This initiative aims to cater to the needs of more than 100,000 visually impaired people across India.

This effort is part of the EY Ripples programme, which encourages EY employees to engage in projects aligned with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Employees are contributing their skills and knowledge to record over 40,000 pages monthly, producing a substantial library of audio books.

Arti Dua, National Talent Leader at EY India, stated, "The overwhelming response from our employees reflects not just a shared purpose but a commitment to making a meaningful impact. We remain dedicated to expanding our efforts to empower the differently-abled and ensure they have access to essential learning resources."

(With inputs from agencies.)