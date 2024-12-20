Trump's Tariff Threats Shake EU Energy Ties with the U.S.

The European Union is on high alert following a recent announcement by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, threatening tariffs on the EU's exports if the economic bloc fails to lessen its trade deficit with the United States. Trump's plan hinges on convincing the EU to purchase more American oil and gas.

While the EU already represents a significant market for U.S. energy exports, with figures showing it imported 47% of its LNG and 17% of its oil from the U.S. in early 2024, Trump maintains that more needs to be done. His assertions have stirred concern, especially as the EU seeks to diversify energy sources post-Russian supply cuts.

Union representatives responded, indicating their willingness for discussions aimed at reinforcing an already robust relationship between two major economies. The brewing tension comes as Trump prepares to implement wider trade tariffs affecting other partners, including Canada, Mexico, and China.

