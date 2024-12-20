Left Menu

Haryana Mourns the Loss of Visionary Leader Om Prakash Chautala

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini remembers former Haryana CM Om Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader and a symbol of simplicity and struggle. Across political lines, tributes poured in recognizing his significant contributions to Haryana and the nation. His passing marks the end of an era in Haryana politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:10 IST
Former Haryana CM OP Chautala (Photo/@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a poignant homage, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described Chaudhary Om Prakash Chautala as a visionary leader whose contributions to the state's politics were unparalleled. On Friday, Chief Minister Saini extended his heartfelt condolences, calling Chautala an embodiment of simplicity and enduring struggle.

Leaders from various political affiliations expressed their grief over the demise of the former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader. Chautala had passed away in Gurugram, Haryana. CM Saini, reflecting on his significant political legacy, remarked, "With his demise, a chapter of Haryana politics comes to an end."

Tributes continued to pour in as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge lauded Chautala for his notable contributions to Haryana and the nation. Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, recalling their camaraderie, said, "Om Prakash ji was like an older brother to me. Our association has left an indelible mark on my life."

(With inputs from agencies.)

