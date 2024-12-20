Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Fears and Trade Tensions

Global stocks took a hit on Friday amidst growing concerns of a looming U.S. government shutdown. European shares were also under pressure after Donald Trump issued a warning of tariffs unless regional consumers up their purchases of U.S. oil and gas.

Investors are apprehensive over rising political volatility following a failed spending bill backed by Trump, which he viewed as crucial. Trump's tariffs talk has stoked fears, especially with the Federal Reserve's next moves on interest rates hanging in balance.

The financial markets showed signs of strain, with significant drops in stock indices and shifts in global economic indicators. The outlook was further clouded by a fluctuating dollar and ongoing concerns over inflation and government fiscal policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)