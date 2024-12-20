Left Menu

UP Police Debunks Stampede Rumors at Meerut's Shiv Puran Katha

UP Police confirms no stampede occurred during the Shiv Puran Katha in Meerut, dispelling rumors. The event continues smoothly under police supervision, ensuring public safety. The clarification brings relief, especially after a previous tragic stampede in Hathras that resulted in over 100 fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:50 IST
Meerut Police (@meerutpolice/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, the UP Police addressed rumors of a stampede at the Shiv Puran Katha program in Meerut, confirming them to be false. Authorities assured attendees and the public that the event is happening without any disruptions. The Superintendent of Police City along with the Superintendent of Police Crime is stationed at the venue to prevent any security breaches.

Officials expressed confidence that the situation is under control, and the religious gathering is proceeding without incidents. The police urged the public not to fall prey to misinformation. Their reassurances come as a significant relief to those worried about potential safety risks at the event.

Concerns were heightened due to a prior incident on July 2, where a tragic stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, led to the deaths of over 100 participants during a religious Satsang event. The memory of this calamity underscores the importance of maintaining order at large religious gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

