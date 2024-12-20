Acme Solar Powers Up: Major SECI Projects Commissioned in Rajasthan

Acme Solar Holdings Limited has achieved a significant milestone by successfully commissioning four SECI projects in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. These projects add a combined capacity of 1,023 MW to the grid, making it one of India's largest renewable energy deployments this year. With this, Acme Solar's total commissioned capacity reaches 2,540 MW.

This ambitious project, once fully operational, will supply 1,200 MW of clean energy to the central grid and produce 3,000 MUs of electricity annually. Remarkably positioned in a zone known for high solar irradiation, the project is expected to prevent 2.6 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

Financed by PFC and REC, the project also includes a 25-year PPA with the Solar Energy Corporation of India. CEO Nikhil Dhingra expressed gratitude for the support received and emphasized the venture's strategic importance for Acme's future ventures in Rajasthan and beyond.

