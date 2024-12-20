Left Menu

Global Market Jitters: Sensex and Nifty Dive Amid US Fed Concerns

Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5% amid global market concerns driven by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. This marks the fifth consecutive session of decline. An across-the-board sell-off exacerbated by foreign investor sell-offs contributed to the market's bearish trend, impacting mid and small-cap stocks significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 17:55 IST
Global Market Jitters: Sensex and Nifty Dive Amid US Fed Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Global financial markets witnessed a sharp downturn on Friday as India's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, plunged around 1.5%, driven by persistent risk aversion following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on future rate cuts.

Broad-based selling, fueled by foreign investors exiting local stocks, heightened pressure on the markets. Both midcap and smallcap stocks bore the brunt of this sell-off as investors grappled with historical valuation premiums.

The financial rout, affecting all sectoral indices, was compounded by apprehensions over incoming trade policies from the US, leading to uncertainty in markets across Asia and Europe, and impacting Wall Street's performance as well.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

Brazil Enacts Nationwide School Cellphone Ban

 Brazil
2
Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

Economic Uncertainty Amid Trump's Incoming Administration

 Global
3
UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

UK Boosts Ukraine with £225 Million Military Support

 United Kingdom
4
Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertainty

Bank of England's Steady Hold on Interest Rates Confronts Economic Uncertain...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024