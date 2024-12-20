Global Market Jitters: Sensex and Nifty Dive Amid US Fed Concerns
Sensex and Nifty plunged about 1.5% amid global market concerns driven by the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance. This marks the fifth consecutive session of decline. An across-the-board sell-off exacerbated by foreign investor sell-offs contributed to the market's bearish trend, impacting mid and small-cap stocks significantly.
- Country:
- India
Global financial markets witnessed a sharp downturn on Friday as India's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, plunged around 1.5%, driven by persistent risk aversion following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish stance on future rate cuts.
Broad-based selling, fueled by foreign investors exiting local stocks, heightened pressure on the markets. Both midcap and smallcap stocks bore the brunt of this sell-off as investors grappled with historical valuation premiums.
The financial rout, affecting all sectoral indices, was compounded by apprehensions over incoming trade policies from the US, leading to uncertainty in markets across Asia and Europe, and impacting Wall Street's performance as well.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Bull Run: Markets Surge as Foreign Investors Buy In
Investors Await Employment Data as Wall Street Opens Subdued
Paisalo Digital raises USD 50 mn from investors in first tranche
GLOBAL MARKETS-Investors brace for US payrolls data, euro flat amid France turmoil
TiE Global Summit 2024 announces list of 101 startups who will get connected with angel investors