Maharashtra's Bold Financial Moves: Supplementary Demands

The Maharashtra assembly passed supplementary demands totaling Rs 33,788.40 crore, covering essential schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme. Allocations focus on women aid, sugar factory loans, and infrastructure, including Rs 36 crore for a Shivaji statue.

Updated: 20-12-2024 18:03 IST
  India

The Maharashtra assembly has approved supplementary demands amounting to Rs 33,788.40 crore, strategically funding significant state initiatives, most notably in social welfare and infrastructure development.

The allocations, tabled by Minister Uday Samant, aim to bolster various schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, raising monthly aid for over 2.5 crore women to Rs 2100, and provide considerable support for the agriculture sector through the Mukhyamantri Baliraja scheme with Rs 3050 crore earmarked for free electricity to farmers.

Additional funds include Rs 36 crore dedicated to the construction of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rs 1,204 crore for sugar factory loans, and substantial investments in development and industry sectors to drive economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

