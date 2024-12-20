Coal Sector: Pillar of India's Energy Security and Sustainability

Union minister G Kishan Reddy has underscored the essential role the coal sector plays in securing India's energy future and driving economic expansion.

In a parliamentary consultative committee meeting for the Ministry of Coal, Reddy emphasized the significance of coal in aligning the nation's development objectives with sustainability. He briefed committee members on how coal and lignite public sector units (PSUs) blend production with environmental safeguarding, community welfare, and biodiversity preservation.

He assured that PSUs adhere to environmental laws and even surpass them to maintain high standards around mining locations. The minister reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to sustainable development, aiming for net zero emissions by 2070. Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt echoed this sentiment, affirming the ministry's resolve to balance energy needs and climate commitments.

