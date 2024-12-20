Left Menu

NIA Nabs Key PFI Member in BJP Leader Murder Case at Delhi Airport

The NIA apprehended Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, a key suspect in BJP leader Praveen Nettaru's murder, on his arrival from Bahrain. Nettaru was killed by PFI members in 2022, and Sherif played a crucial role, imparting arms training and helping execute the conspiracy. Ongoing investigations aim to arrest remaining absconders.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, a long-evading suspect linked to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. The arrest was made at Indira Gandhi International Airport as Sherif returned from Bahrain.

A lookout notice had been issued against Sherif following investigations which confirmed his involvement in the brutal killing of Nettaru, committed by cadres of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26, 2022. This crime transpired in Bellare village, located within the Sullia Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. The NIA, inheriting the case on August 4, 2022, has previously detained 20 individuals and pressed charges against 23, including absconders.

The NIA's detailed probe unearthed Sherif's position as a PFI State Executive Committee member and the lead of the service team responsible for arms training at the Freedom Community Hall, Mittur. Sherif communicated directives for the murder, revealing the conspiracy's intent to incite terror and sectarian discord. The investigation continues as authorities seek to capture the remaining fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

