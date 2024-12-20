NIA Nabs Key PFI Member in BJP Leader Murder Case at Delhi Airport

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, a long-evading suspect linked to the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. The arrest was made at Indira Gandhi International Airport as Sherif returned from Bahrain.

A lookout notice had been issued against Sherif following investigations which confirmed his involvement in the brutal killing of Nettaru, committed by cadres of the outlawed Popular Front of India (PFI) on July 26, 2022. This crime transpired in Bellare village, located within the Sullia Taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. The NIA, inheriting the case on August 4, 2022, has previously detained 20 individuals and pressed charges against 23, including absconders.

The NIA's detailed probe unearthed Sherif's position as a PFI State Executive Committee member and the lead of the service team responsible for arms training at the Freedom Community Hall, Mittur. Sherif communicated directives for the murder, revealing the conspiracy's intent to incite terror and sectarian discord. The investigation continues as authorities seek to capture the remaining fugitives.

(With inputs from agencies.)