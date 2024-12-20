Left Menu

Haryana Mourns: State Observes Mourning for Former CM Om Prakash Chautala

Haryana has declared a three-day state mourning following the demise of former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala. Flags will be at half-mast, and official functions are canceled. A state funeral is planned, and December 21 is a public holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:11 IST
Haryana Mourns: State Observes Mourning for Former CM Om Prakash Chautala
Former Haryana Chief Minister OP Chautala (Photo/@NayabSainiBJP). Image Credit: ANI
The Haryana government announced a three-day mourning period to honor the late former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala, who passed away in Gurugram on Friday. The three-day mourning, from December 20 to 22, includes flying the national flag at half-mast and canceling all state functions.

A state funeral will be held on December 21 at Teja Khera farm in Sirsa. The Haryana government declared December 21 a public holiday in state offices to honor the departed leader. Authorities in Sirsa have been tasked with overseeing the funeral arrangements.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lauded Chautala as a visionary, remembering his contributions to the state's politics. Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda paid tribute, recalling Chautala as a leader with whom he shared respectful ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

