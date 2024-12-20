Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Governor Challenges State Government's University Appointments

Governor RN Ravi criticized the Tamil Nadu government for misleading notifications about the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in state universities. The issue revolves around the exclusion of the UGC Chairman’s nominee, violating Supreme Court mandates. The Governor insists on adherence to UGC regulations in the selection process.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi (Photo/@rajbhavan_tn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke to the Tamil Nadu government, Governor RN Ravi has accused officials of issuing misleading notifications concerning the committees appointed to select Vice-Chancellors for state universities. Governor Ravi, also the Chancellor of these universities, claimed the government distorted facts in their communications.

According to a statement from Raj Bhavan, the committees for Anna University, Bharathidasan University, and Periyar University reportedly omitted the UGC Chairman's nominee, contravening Supreme Court judgments. This exclusion, as per the statement, goes against regulations prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC), posing a significant legal oversight.

The Governor asserted that the search committees he constituted are in alignment with constitutional provisions and ensure an impartial selection process. He emphasized the importance of including the UGC Chairman's nominee to maintain academic independence and uphold recent legal rulings, urging the state to rectify the notifications accordingly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

