Goa's Plea for Continued Capital Investment Support

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant pressed for the continuation and expansion of a special assistance scheme for capital investment in his pre-Budget memorandum to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. He emphasized Goa's need for increased allocations due to ongoing expenditures and proposed enhancements in tourism and transport infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:50 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has made a strong case for extending a vital special assistance scheme for capital investment during the financial year 2025-26. His appeal was formally presented to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of his pre-Budget memorandum.

Sawant's request underscores the importance of increased funding, pointing out that Goa has consistently directed more funds towards capital investment. He highlighted the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, which allocated Rs 200 crore for tourism and Rs 500 crore for renewable energy projects in Goa.

In addition to financial aspects, Sawant advocated for improved rail connectivity to boost tourism from nearby major cities. The memo further urged the Center to permit funds for key infrastructure projects to roll over without penalties, acknowledging delays in land acquisition but citing ongoing project momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

