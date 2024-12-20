Goa's Plea for Continued Capital Investment Support

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has made a strong case for extending a vital special assistance scheme for capital investment during the financial year 2025-26. His appeal was formally presented to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as part of his pre-Budget memorandum.

Sawant's request underscores the importance of increased funding, pointing out that Goa has consistently directed more funds towards capital investment. He highlighted the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, which allocated Rs 200 crore for tourism and Rs 500 crore for renewable energy projects in Goa.

In addition to financial aspects, Sawant advocated for improved rail connectivity to boost tourism from nearby major cities. The memo further urged the Center to permit funds for key infrastructure projects to roll over without penalties, acknowledging delays in land acquisition but citing ongoing project momentum.

