Assam Embarks on Ambitious Development Drive

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:53 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed on Friday that the state is embarking on a significant development journey, particularly targeting growth in the semiconductor industry.

Highlighting infrastructure advancements, he pointed out numerous bridges constructed over the Brahmaputra River and the establishment of medical colleges and universities in every district. These developments contribute immensely to Assam's overall progress. Sarma also mentioned the state government's various schemes designed to ensure educational accessibility for all, irrespective of poverty, aiming to empower students to become responsible citizens.

Under the '12 Days of Development' initiative, started on December 11, the government distributed Dr Banikanta Kakati Merit Awards, scooties, bicycles, and cash rewards to students achieving academic excellence. As part of the initiative, 3,450 students received scooties, while 1,856 others were awarded cash prizes through the Anundoram Borooah Award in Nagaon. Furthermore, a program was launched to provide bicycles to 16,560 9th-grade students in the district.

In his address, the Chief Minister emphasized educational reforms and announced the recruitment of approximately 150,000 youths into government jobs over the past three years, based on merit. This initiative seeks to provide equal opportunity to children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds to secure government positions.

He stressed that education is key to realizing the dreams of past visionaries, urging today's youth to engage in intellectual and cultural pursuits. He also encouraged reading beyond textbooks to gain comprehensive knowledge and explore the state's rich history and influential personalities. Emphasizing future technological advancements, he urged students to embrace fields like artificial intelligence and robotics, essential for future readiness.

Prominent figures such as Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Cultural Affairs Bimal Bora, legislators, district officials, and students attended the event, underscoring its importance in Assam's developmental agenda.

