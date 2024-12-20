Political Storm: FIR Against Rahul Gandhi Stirs Controversy

On Friday, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar sharply criticized the FIR filed against Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, labeling it as a 'conspiracy' orchestrated by the BJP. Prabhakar demanded the immediate withdrawal of the case and called for the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of 'insulting' BR Ambedkar.

'The BJP's move to lodge an FIR against Rahul Gandhi is part of a larger conspiracy. We insist on the case being withdrawn and demand Union Home Minister Amit Shah's removal from the Cabinet for disrespecting BR Ambedkar,' the minister stated to ANI. He claimed that the Lok Sabha LoP had been obstructed from accessing the Lower House.

The situation intensified when Rahul Gandhi was reportedly barred from entering Parliament, leading to a scuffle where Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged being pushed and two BJP members sustained injuries. Multiple Congress figures decried the FIR as a diversionary maneuver away from Shah's comments. BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput were noted to have been injured.

In reaction, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that the FIR, reportedly filed against the LoP, targeted BR Ambedkar. 'Delhi Police acts under the home minister's directions. The incident was a strategic distraction, and the home minister insulted BR Ambedkar,' Ramesh said to ANI. He emphasized the need for Shah's apology and condemned the 'fake' FIR.

'Amit Shah should have issued an apology. This FIR opposes BR Ambedkar's ideals, not merely Rahul Gandhi. We attempted a peaceful protest but were obstructed. Many, including myself, were pushed by BJP MPs, resulting in injuries,' Ramesh added. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)