Volkswagen's 'Christmas Miracle': 35,000 Jobs Spared in Dramatic Negotiations

In a dramatic negotiation victory, Volkswagen has announced a major agreement with its unions, effectively avoiding immediate site closures and layoffs. The automaker plans to cut over 35,000 jobs in Germany, yet hailed the deal as a 'Christmas miracle' following its grueling 70-hour negotiation marathon.

This decisive agreement emerged after weeks of tension between Volkswagen and union representatives over necessary cost-cutting measures. The European car giant faces competitive pressure from cheaper Chinese manufacturers, dwindling demand in Europe, and slower-than-anticipated electric vehicle uptake. Prior strikes orchestrated by up to 100,000 workers signaled growing unrest over potential layoffs.

Under the deal, CEO Oliver Blume announced that Volkswagen would achieve annual savings of 15 billion euros without significantly impacting 2024 forecasts. Although some operations will move to Mexico, unions secured commitments to prevent plant closures or layoffs, fortifying worker stability amidst an economically tumultuous period in Germany.

(With inputs from agencies.)