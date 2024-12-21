France Powers Up: Flamanville 3 Joins Nuclear Grid After 25 Years
The Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor has finally been connected to France's power grid after 12 years of delays and a ballooned budget reaching 13 billion euros. This is the first reactor added in 25 years, providing 1.6 GW, amid a declining domestic power consumption pushing France to export record electricity amounts.
France marked a significant milestone this Saturday with the connection of the Flamanville 3 nuclear reactor to its power grid, according to the state-run operator EDF. This addition is the first to the nation's nuclear portfolio in 25 years, with the project running 12 years late and costing four times the initial budget.
The Flamanville 3 European Pressurised Reactor, now operational, generates 1.6 GW of electricity and stands as France's largest reactor. It ranks amongst the world's biggest reactors, including China's Taishan reactor and Finland's Olkiluoto, both based on similar designs.
This milestone comes amid France's record electricity exports due to sluggish consumption rates. Looking forward, EDF plans to construct six more reactors as part of President Emmanuel Macron's 2022 energy transition pledge, yet challenges persist regarding funding and scheduling.
