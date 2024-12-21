Sri Lanka's Economic Comeback: From Debt Default to Credit Upgrade

In a significant development, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka's credit rating, marking the country's exit from debt default, announced the Finance Ministry recently.

The improved rating reflects the reduced risk of another default due to successful sovereign bond restructuring and better macroeconomic prospects, said Mahinda Siriwardana, a top finance bureaucrat. The credit rating now stands at CCC+ from CCC-, signaling a pivotal moment in the country's economic recovery.

Sri Lanka plunged into economic turmoil after defaulting in April 2022, leading to widespread protests and political upheaval. After taking office as president, Ranil Wickremesinghe successfully negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), securing a crucial bailout. Current President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently announced tax reforms to alleviate public burden, signaling a hopeful path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)