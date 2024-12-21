Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Economic Comeback: From Debt Default to Credit Upgrade

Sri Lanka exits debt default with a credit rating upgrade from Fitch, marking a significant step in economic recovery. The nation faced severe crisis conditions in 2022 after a sovereign default. President Dissanayake's government secured an IMF bailout with improved tax policies to address public concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 21-12-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 17:59 IST
Sri Lanka's Economic Comeback: From Debt Default to Credit Upgrade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant development, Fitch Ratings has upgraded Sri Lanka's credit rating, marking the country's exit from debt default, announced the Finance Ministry recently.

The improved rating reflects the reduced risk of another default due to successful sovereign bond restructuring and better macroeconomic prospects, said Mahinda Siriwardana, a top finance bureaucrat. The credit rating now stands at CCC+ from CCC-, signaling a pivotal moment in the country's economic recovery.

Sri Lanka plunged into economic turmoil after defaulting in April 2022, leading to widespread protests and political upheaval. After taking office as president, Ranil Wickremesinghe successfully negotiated with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), securing a crucial bailout. Current President Anura Kumara Dissanayake recently announced tax reforms to alleviate public burden, signaling a hopeful path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024