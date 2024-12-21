Left Menu

India's First Border Solar Village: Masali's Bright Future

Masali, a village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, becomes India's first 'border solar village' under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, with solar panels installed on all 199 houses. This Rs 1.16 crore project aims for energy self-reliance using renewable sources, generating 225.5 kilowatts of electricity.

Masali village in Gujarat's Banaskantha district has been hailed as the country's first 'border solar village,' following the completion of solar rooftop installations across 199 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a government official announced.

Located just 40 kilometers from the Pakistani border, this initiative was completed at a cost of Rs 1.16 crore with support from the state revenue department, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited, various banks, and solar companies. The village now produces 225.5 kilowatts of electricity, surpassing its requirements.

This project is a harbinger of self-reliance in the energy sector and a stride towards a sustainable future through renewable energy, backed by both Central and State governments. Notably, Masali is the second solar village in the state and the first in India's border region, with funding from public contributions and CSR initiatives.

