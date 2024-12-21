Subhadra Yojana Set to Empower 20 Lakh Women by 2025
The Subhadra Yojana will provide Rs 50,000 to over 20 lakh women by 2025. Odisha's deputy chief minister announced the first 2025 installment in January, following verification delays. The scheme benefits women aged 21-60, with phased payouts. Initiated by PM Modi, its third phase aided 80 lakh women.
- Country:
- India
Odisha's deputy chief minister, Pravati Parida, announced that the Subhadra Yojana's first installment for 2025 is anticipated to benefit over 20 lakh women. This payout is contingent on ongoing verification processes, with a focus on resolving issues like land disputes by December 30, to ensure disbursements in January.
The scheme promises Rs 50,000 over five years for women aged 21-60, with annual payments of Rs 10,000 in two installments. Although delays have occurred, primarily due to verification challenges, the state remains committed to meeting its January target for releasing funds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana, with the third installment benefiting 80 lakh women. This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to uplift women's financial security, aligned with broader governmental policy aimed at gender equality and empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
