Left Menu

Subhadra Yojana Set to Empower 20 Lakh Women by 2025

The Subhadra Yojana will provide Rs 50,000 to over 20 lakh women by 2025. Odisha's deputy chief minister announced the first 2025 installment in January, following verification delays. The scheme benefits women aged 21-60, with phased payouts. Initiated by PM Modi, its third phase aided 80 lakh women.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 21-12-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 21:45 IST
Subhadra Yojana Set to Empower 20 Lakh Women by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's deputy chief minister, Pravati Parida, announced that the Subhadra Yojana's first installment for 2025 is anticipated to benefit over 20 lakh women. This payout is contingent on ongoing verification processes, with a focus on resolving issues like land disputes by December 30, to ensure disbursements in January.

The scheme promises Rs 50,000 over five years for women aged 21-60, with annual payments of Rs 10,000 in two installments. Although delays have occurred, primarily due to verification challenges, the state remains committed to meeting its January target for releasing funds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Subhadra Yojana, with the third installment benefiting 80 lakh women. This initiative reflects ongoing efforts to uplift women's financial security, aligned with broader governmental policy aimed at gender equality and empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024