Left Menu

Kejriwal Unveils Delhi's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced registration for two new schemes: the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana. Women over the age of 18 will receive a monthly assistance, and seniors over 60 will benefit from free medical treatment. Registration starts Monday, with volunteers aiding the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 22-12-2024 17:24 IST
Kejriwal Unveils Delhi's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to boost social welfare, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the commencement of registration for two significant government schemes set to benefit women and senior citizens. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana will provide a monthly assistance to women aged over 18, while the Sanjeevani Yojana offers free treatment for those above 60.

Kejriwal's announcement comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, igniting criticisms from the BJP. The Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of making promises similar to those given before previous elections, which they claim have not been fulfilled. In response, Kejriwal emphasized the door-to-door registration process facilitated by AAP volunteers to ensure accessibility for all eligible residents.

Amid political scrutiny, the AAP expressed confidence in the expected benefits of these schemes, highlighting the potential to empower millions of women and elderly citizens. Volunteers are set to conduct registrations across Delhi neighborhoods, aiming to leave no stone unturned in reaching out to every potential beneficiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

Tensions Escalate After Missile Attack in Russia's Kursk Region

 Global
2
Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

Qualcomm's Legal Win: A Turning Point in Chip Industry Dynamics

 Global
3
House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

House Passes Bill to Avert Shutdown, Faces Senate Test

 Global
4
U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

U.S. Imposes Visa Restrictions Amid South Sudan Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024