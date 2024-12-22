Kejriwal Unveils Delhi's 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana'

In a move to boost social welfare, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the commencement of registration for two significant government schemes set to benefit women and senior citizens. The Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana will provide a monthly assistance to women aged over 18, while the Sanjeevani Yojana offers free treatment for those above 60.

Kejriwal's announcement comes ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, igniting criticisms from the BJP. The Delhi BJP accused Kejriwal of making promises similar to those given before previous elections, which they claim have not been fulfilled. In response, Kejriwal emphasized the door-to-door registration process facilitated by AAP volunteers to ensure accessibility for all eligible residents.

Amid political scrutiny, the AAP expressed confidence in the expected benefits of these schemes, highlighting the potential to empower millions of women and elderly citizens. Volunteers are set to conduct registrations across Delhi neighborhoods, aiming to leave no stone unturned in reaching out to every potential beneficiary.

(With inputs from agencies.)