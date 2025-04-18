Andhra Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 30 Crore for Pastors' Honoraria

In a significant move, the government of Andhra Pradesh, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for pastors' honoraria.

This initiative ensures Rs 35,000 for each of the 8,427 pastors covering the period from May to November 2024, according to the official statement.

The announcement, described as 'good news for pastors,' was strategically made on the eve of Good Friday.

