Andhra Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 30 Crore for Pastors' Honoraria
Andhra Pradesh's government, led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, approves an honoraria scheme providing Rs 35,000 to 8,427 pastors for May to November 2024. The announcement coincided with Good Friday, seen as positive news for the pastors as per an official release.
In a significant move, the government of Andhra Pradesh, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for pastors' honoraria.
This initiative ensures Rs 35,000 for each of the 8,427 pastors covering the period from May to November 2024, according to the official statement.
The announcement, described as 'good news for pastors,' was strategically made on the eve of Good Friday.
