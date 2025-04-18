Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 30 Crore for Pastors' Honoraria

Andhra Pradesh's government, led by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, approves an honoraria scheme providing Rs 35,000 to 8,427 pastors for May to November 2024. The announcement coincided with Good Friday, seen as positive news for the pastors as per an official release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-04-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 09:31 IST
Andhra Pradesh Government Allocates Rs 30 Crore for Pastors' Honoraria
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the government of Andhra Pradesh, spearheaded by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has sanctioned Rs 30 crore for pastors' honoraria.

This initiative ensures Rs 35,000 for each of the 8,427 pastors covering the period from May to November 2024, according to the official statement.

The announcement, described as 'good news for pastors,' was strategically made on the eve of Good Friday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025