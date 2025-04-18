Rise in Visa Revocations: A Growing Concern for Indian Students
The Congress expressed concern over the American Immigration Lawyers Association's report that highlights 50% of 327 affected international students are Indian. The reasons behind visa revocations remain unclear and have caused unease. Congress questions if External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will discuss this with the US counterpart.
- Country:
- India
The Congress raised alarm on Friday about a report from the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) stating that half of the 327 visa revocation cases involve Indian students. The party questioned if Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar plans to address this issue with US officials.
According to AILA, the visa revocations were executed without clear reasons, sparking fear among the affected students. These measures, purportedly targeting international students, are said to be aggressive and involve the revocation or termination of their status, irrespective of any history of protest.
The data collected by AILA from attorneys, students, and university staff reflect 50% impacted students are Indian, followed by 14% Chinese. Other contributing nations include South Korea, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Odisha Congress Protests Ignite Amidst MLA Suspensions Over Women's Safety Concerns
Congress MP Demands Urgent Lok Sabha Discussion on US Tariffs
Expose Modi govt's intention to turn India into surveillance state: Sonia Gandhi to Congress MPs at CPP meet.
Congress Criticizes LG's Officer Transfer in J&K
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill as Congress and BJP Clash