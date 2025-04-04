Modi Advocates Democratic Elections in Myanmar Amid Earthquake Crisis

At the BIMSTEC summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar's leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, solidified India's support for the nation post-earthquake. Modi urged democratized elections as a resolution to Myanmar's conflicts and reiterated India's unwavering aid commitment.

This dialogue marked the first between Modi and the Senior General since the 2021 military coup. Discussions centered around the severe earthquake that devastated Myanmar, prompting Operation Brahma, India's extensive relief mission. Modi stressed the importance of an inclusive democratic evolution.

Key topics included regional stability, countering insurgency, and strengthening bilateral ties. Myanmar remains vital to BIMSTEC's success, especially in connectivity projects across the region, noted Modi, as the international community rallied to support post-quake recovery efforts.

