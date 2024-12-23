Left Menu

Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Sparks Political Tension

A tragic fire incident involving an LPG tanker collision on Jaipur's Bhankrota highway resulted in 13 deaths and 23 hospitalizations. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the injured, commending medical efforts, while MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded a CBI probe, alleging systemic failure under BJP rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 14:42 IST
Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Sparks Political Tension
RK Jain (Head of Burn Word Department,SMS Hospital)(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister and BJP MLA Vasundhara Raje visited those hospitalized after the catastrophic fire that erupted from a vehicular collision on December 20 in Jaipur's Bhankrota area. Raje expressed appreciation for the medical staff's diligent efforts.

The collision involved a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a massive fire that consumed several vehicles. Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital reported 13 fatalities, with 23 patients currently receiving care. Eight of those injured have burns exceeding 50 per cent, and three are on ventilators.

Dr. Deepak Maheshari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed the critical condition of the patients. Highlighting an innovative medical effort, Dr. RK Jain, Head of the Burn Ward, mentioned cadaveric skin transplants performed on some patients to improve survival chances.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal's hospital visit underscored demand for a CBI inquiry, citing a rise in such incidents since the BJP assumed power. He pledged Rs 50 lakh towards the burn ward and criticized the BJP's governance in Parliament, pointing to the tragedy as evidence of systemic inadequacies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024