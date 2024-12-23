Tragedy on Jaipur-Ajmer Highway Sparks Political Tension
A tragic fire incident involving an LPG tanker collision on Jaipur's Bhankrota highway resulted in 13 deaths and 23 hospitalizations. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje visited the injured, commending medical efforts, while MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded a CBI probe, alleging systemic failure under BJP rule.
Former Chief Minister and BJP MLA Vasundhara Raje visited those hospitalized after the catastrophic fire that erupted from a vehicular collision on December 20 in Jaipur's Bhankrota area. Raje expressed appreciation for the medical staff's diligent efforts.
The collision involved a tanker carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and a truck on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, causing a massive fire that consumed several vehicles. Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital reported 13 fatalities, with 23 patients currently receiving care. Eight of those injured have burns exceeding 50 per cent, and three are on ventilators.
Dr. Deepak Maheshari, Principal of SMS Medical College, confirmed the critical condition of the patients. Highlighting an innovative medical effort, Dr. RK Jain, Head of the Burn Ward, mentioned cadaveric skin transplants performed on some patients to improve survival chances.
Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal's hospital visit underscored demand for a CBI inquiry, citing a rise in such incidents since the BJP assumed power. He pledged Rs 50 lakh towards the burn ward and criticized the BJP's governance in Parliament, pointing to the tragedy as evidence of systemic inadequacies.
