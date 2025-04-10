Political Tensions Flare as Amit Shah Visits Tamil Nadu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on corruption and delimitation have sparked fresh tensions between the BJP and DMK in Tamil Nadu. DMK leader R S Bharathi dismissed Shah's allegations as baseless, accusing him of systematically attacking the state government during his visits.

Shah is in Chennai to assess the BJP's operations and potential alliances for the 2026 state elections. His comments have intensified the ongoing political friction, with Bharathi highlighting inconsistent behavior from the BJP, pointing to their previous alliances with AIADMK, despite past criticisms.

Shah's stance on delimitation, advising southern states not to worry, has added fuel to the fire, as states like Tamil Nadu oppose population-based representation changes that could reduce their Lok Sabha presence. Bharathi challenged the integrity of corruption probes, labeling them as distractions from real political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)