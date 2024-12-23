U.S. Inflation and Market Dynamics Shift Global Stocks

Global shares experienced an upswing on Monday, driven by encouraging U.S. inflation data suggesting potential policy easing next year and relief over the averted government shutdown in Washington.

The financial landscape remains largely unchanged, with the dollar supported by a robust economy and higher bond yields, which continue to impact commodities and gold negatively.

The euro zone faces difficulties, particularly given U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff threats on exports. Meanwhile, U.S. markets benefit from a resilient economy, although disparities arise due to evolving trends post-Trump election.

