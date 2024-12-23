Insecticides India Ltd Partners with BioPrime Agro for Innovative Crop Solution

Insecticides India Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with BioPrime Agro Solutions, a Pune-based company, to introduce the latter's biological product 'Relieve' to the Indian market.

'Relieve' is a patented, innovative formulation that uses pure seaweed and botanical extracts. It is designed to improve crop health and boost agricultural yields, as stated in a regulatory filing by Insecticides India Ltd.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides India Ltd, emphasized that the product will empower farmers to sustainably enhance crop yields. Meanwhile, BioPrime CEO Renuka Diwan highlighted that the partnership would deliver high value to farmers by reducing the risks associated with environmental stress on crops.

