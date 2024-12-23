Left Menu

Insecticides India Ltd Partners with BioPrime Agro for Innovative Crop Solution

'Relieve', a biological product developed by BioPrime Agro Solutions, is set to be introduced in India through a partnership with Insecticides India Ltd, enhancing crop health and yield sustainably. This collaboration aims to innovate and minimize risks from environmental stress on crops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 16:06 IST
Insecticides India Ltd Partners with BioPrime Agro for Innovative Crop Solution
  • Country:
  • India

Insecticides India Ltd has announced a strategic partnership with BioPrime Agro Solutions, a Pune-based company, to introduce the latter's biological product 'Relieve' to the Indian market.

'Relieve' is a patented, innovative formulation that uses pure seaweed and botanical extracts. It is designed to improve crop health and boost agricultural yields, as stated in a regulatory filing by Insecticides India Ltd.

Rajesh Aggarwal, Managing Director of Insecticides India Ltd, emphasized that the product will empower farmers to sustainably enhance crop yields. Meanwhile, BioPrime CEO Renuka Diwan highlighted that the partnership would deliver high value to farmers by reducing the risks associated with environmental stress on crops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024