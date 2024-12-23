Green Hydrogen Revolution: Absolute Gramya's Madhya Pradesh Initiative
Absolute Gramya announces a new green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh, partnering with a German organization. With an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the project aims to create 200 direct and 500 indirect jobs. Specifics on capacity and location remain undisclosed.
- Country:
- India
Absolute Gramya, a pioneering green energy firm, revealed its plans this Monday to establish a state-of-the-art green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh. This venture is in collaboration with a renowned German organization.
The ambitious project, backed by a substantial investment of Rs 1,500 crore, promises substantial economic growth in the region by generating 200 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities. This move underscores an increasing global investment in sustainable energy solutions.
While the company has kept details regarding the plant's capacity and precise location under wraps, the announcement marks a significant step in India's push towards a green energy future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Call to Action: Germany's Hindu Leaders Condemn Atrocities in Bangladesh
Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: Solar-Powered EV Charging Stations in Germany
India Leads Global Employment Surge: A Bright Outlook for 2025
Youth Congress Amplifies Voices Against Unemployment and Drug Menace
Germany Halts Syrian Asylum Applications Amid Political Uncertainty