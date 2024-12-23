Left Menu

Green Hydrogen Revolution: Absolute Gramya's Madhya Pradesh Initiative

Absolute Gramya announces a new green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh, partnering with a German organization. With an investment of Rs 1,500 crore, the project aims to create 200 direct and 500 indirect jobs. Specifics on capacity and location remain undisclosed.

Updated: 23-12-2024 17:52 IST
  • India

Absolute Gramya, a pioneering green energy firm, revealed its plans this Monday to establish a state-of-the-art green hydrogen plant in Madhya Pradesh. This venture is in collaboration with a renowned German organization.

The ambitious project, backed by a substantial investment of Rs 1,500 crore, promises substantial economic growth in the region by generating 200 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities. This move underscores an increasing global investment in sustainable energy solutions.

While the company has kept details regarding the plant's capacity and precise location under wraps, the announcement marks a significant step in India's push towards a green energy future.

