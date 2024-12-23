Honoring a Farmer's Legacy: Kisan Diwas Celebrations

On Kisan Diwas, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan reiterated the central government's commitment to farmers' welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Celebrated in honor of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh's birth anniversary, the day highlights Singh's enduring legacy in advocating for farmers' rights and challenging established policies during his tenure in the Congress party.

Chauhan noted the government's achievement in doubling the Minimum Support Price (MSP) over the last decade, emphasizing Modi's farmer-first approach in policy decisions. He praised Singh's significant contributions and recognized how his leadership continues to inspire. Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to Singh's dedication to agriculture and the welfare of the poor and farmers.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Chaudhary Charan Singh, commending his lifelong fight for farmers and underprivileged rights. Shah recalled Singh's leadership in overcoming anti-democracy forces during the Emergency, heralding Singh's life as a source of inspiration for social activists and political figures across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)