Baba Ramdev's Traditional Education Pledge Sparks Debate on India's Heritage

On the anniversary of Swami Shraddhanand's birth, prominent Yog Guru Baba Ramdev vowed to revive the Gurukul system, rejecting the influence of the Macaulay education model. Speaking to the press, Ramdev asserted the need for India's educational framework to return to its traditional roots.

Ramdev announced his pledge, recalling Thomas Babington Macaulay's 1835 proposal for English education in India. He underscored a cultural shift towards indigenous learning, applauding the Arya Samaj's contributions to India's sociocultural landscape, led by Swami Dayanand Saraswati in the 19th century.

During his speech, Ramdev reiterated a vision for a developed India by 2047, addressing historical religious concerns with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat urged religious sects to teach faith accurately, to prevent global atrocities stemming from religious misunderstandings.

(With inputs from agencies.)