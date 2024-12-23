Baba Ramdev's Traditional Education Pledge Sparks Debate on India's Heritage
On Swami Shraddhanand's birth anniversary, Baba Ramdev pledged to rejuvenate the Gurukul system and reject Macaulay's English education model. He emphasized Arya Samaj's historical role in societal reforms and addressed religious misunderstandings with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Their commentary highlighted ongoing discussions about India's educational and spiritual future.
- Country:
- India
On the anniversary of Swami Shraddhanand's birth, prominent Yog Guru Baba Ramdev vowed to revive the Gurukul system, rejecting the influence of the Macaulay education model. Speaking to the press, Ramdev asserted the need for India's educational framework to return to its traditional roots.
Ramdev announced his pledge, recalling Thomas Babington Macaulay's 1835 proposal for English education in India. He underscored a cultural shift towards indigenous learning, applauding the Arya Samaj's contributions to India's sociocultural landscape, led by Swami Dayanand Saraswati in the 19th century.
During his speech, Ramdev reiterated a vision for a developed India by 2047, addressing historical religious concerns with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Bhagwat urged religious sects to teach faith accurately, to prevent global atrocities stemming from religious misunderstandings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Path to 'Viksit Bharat': A Vision for 2047
India's Auditing Standards: A Global Alignment for Viksit Bharat
Towards 'Viksit Bharat': A Mission Inspired by the Gita
UP: Guru Teg Bahadur worked to awaken Hindus against Aurangzeb's policies, says RSS leader
Viksit Bharat by 2047: A Vision Inspired by Ancient Teachings