Congress Defends Its Position Amidst Pushpa 2 Stampede Controversy

In a dramatic turn of events following the release of the film Pushpa 2, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala voiced allegations against the ruling BRS and the BJP for attempting to associate the Congress party with the unfortunate stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. Chamala asserted, "BRS, BJP have the same agenda. They are trying to implicate Congress in the incident tied to Pushpa 2."

Chamala defended the Congress's approach, stressing that the party maintains no animosity toward the film industry or its celebrities. "Our Chief Minister has clearly conveyed that we harbor no ill will against the film industry, its actors, or their films," he affirmed, while highlighting that the state's position was only that actor Allu Arjun should have exercised more caution to prevent the tragedy.

Amid allegations that Congress-connected student activists visited Allu Arjun's residence, Chamala clarified that the involved students associate with multiple parties, noting that all six have been apprehended. He reinforced that the Congress party does not endorse such behavior. Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud, accused the BRS and BJP of leveraging the controversy for political gain, affirming Congress's longstanding support for the film fraternity.

TPCC's statements were echoed by Congress leader Anirudh Reddy, who criticized Allu Arjun for prioritizing commercial interests over public safety. He lamented the tragic loss of life resulting from the stampede, emphasizing the need for legal action against those responsible. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy defended the government's stance on arresting Allu Arjun, reiterating that no special favors would be extended and the focus remains on protecting citizens' lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)