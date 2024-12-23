Justice V Ramasubramanian Appointed NHRC Chairperson

In a significant move, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed retired Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian, as the new Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The announcement also includes the appointments of Priyank Kanoongo and Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi as members of the commission.

According to the NHRC's post on X, the new Chairperson and members are expected to bring valuable insights to the commission. Ramasubramanian, born on June 30, 1958, is an alumnus of Madras Law College and began his advocacy career in February 1983, accumulating extensive experience at the High Court of Madras.

Justice Ramasubramanian's judicial journey saw him rise through the ranks, starting from Additional Judge at Madras High Court in 2006 to becoming a Supreme Court judge in 2019. His leadership at the NHRC is anticipated to strengthen human rights advocacy in India.

