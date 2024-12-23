Left Menu

Justice V Ramasubramanian Appointed NHRC Chairperson

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian, as the Chairperson of the NHRC. Priyank Kanoongo and Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi have been appointed as members. Ramasubramanian's illustrious career spans decades in various judicial roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:00 IST
Justice V Ramasubramanian Appointed NHRC Chairperson
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed retired Supreme Court judge, Justice V Ramasubramanian, as the new Chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). The announcement also includes the appointments of Priyank Kanoongo and Dr Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi as members of the commission.

According to the NHRC's post on X, the new Chairperson and members are expected to bring valuable insights to the commission. Ramasubramanian, born on June 30, 1958, is an alumnus of Madras Law College and began his advocacy career in February 1983, accumulating extensive experience at the High Court of Madras.

Justice Ramasubramanian's judicial journey saw him rise through the ranks, starting from Additional Judge at Madras High Court in 2006 to becoming a Supreme Court judge in 2019. His leadership at the NHRC is anticipated to strengthen human rights advocacy in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024