Left Menu

ReNew Sells RSWPL Stake in $176 Million Deal

ReNew Energy Global Plc has signed an agreement to divest its entire stake in its subsidiary ReNew Sun Waves Pvt Ltd for an enterprise value of USD 176 million. The sale involves a 300 MW solar asset in Rajasthan, with the transaction expected to conclude after fulfilling necessary conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:13 IST
ReNew Sells RSWPL Stake in $176 Million Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ReNew Energy Global Plc announced on Monday the signing of an agreement with Anzen to sell its entire stake in its wholly owned subsidiary, ReNew Sun Waves Pvt Ltd, at an enterprise value of USD 176 million. The subsidiary comprises a 300 MW operating solar asset.

The deal with Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust involves transferring 100 percent shareholding and economic interest in ReNew Sun Waves Pvt Ltd, known as RSWPL. According to a regulatory filing, the transaction is anticipated to finalize once all contractual obligations and necessary approvals are met.

The agreement outlines a potential earn-out of USD 17 million due to changes in law relating to basic customs duty, safeguard duty, and GST. Located in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, the 300 MW solar project has been operational for three years, locked in a 25-year power purchase agreement at Rs 2.55 per unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler Sets Record in PDC World Championship

 Global
2
Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

Usyk Outclasses Fury in a Thrilling Heavyweight Showdown

 Global
3
Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

Turkey's Resolute Stance: Ensuring Security Amid Syrian Power Shift

 Turkey
4
Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

Raging Bushfire in Victoria Spurs Mass Evacuations

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Cost of Corruption: How North Macedonia Can Reform Its Public Procurement Practices

Latin America's Poverty Falls, Yet Structural Barriers Slow Long-Term Progress

Balancing Trade and Green Goals: Decarbonization Challenges in the MENA Region

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024